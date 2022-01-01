IND vs SA: Team India fined, docked 1 point in World Test Championship for THIS reason

Team India may have created history by becoming the first Asian team to defeat South Africa at the Centurion, however, the Men in Blue will be fined 20 percent of their match fees and docked a point in the World Test Championship for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test.

Virat Kohli's men beat the hosts by a margin of 113 runs, ending South Africa's seven-match winning streak, handing them only the third defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

However, the Indian team fell short of the target by one over, with allowances taken into consideration, and were subsequently imposed a sanction by the Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The ICC in their statement said that in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players of a team are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over the side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Moreover, according to Article 16.11 of ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a team is docked one point each for the number of overs they fall short to bowl. Team India will therefore lose one point from their World Test Championship tally.

Subsequently, skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction handed to Team India. Therefore, match umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

After the sanction, India will remain in the fourth position, however, their win percentage has dropped to 63.09, from 64.28 previously. Australia currently occupies first place on the standings with a 100 percent win percentage.