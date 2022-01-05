IND vs SA: Team India all out for 266, South Africa need 240 runs to win 2nd Test

South Africa will need to score 240 runs in their second innings or risk losing the series to Team India, who scored 266 runs in their second innings on Day 3. The picture is all clear now in terms of the Johannesburg Test, Team India, powered by the fifties of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday scored 266 runs and now, the hosts will have to score 240 runs to win the second match.

Anything less than 240, then the Men in Blue - who are already 1-0 in the three-match Test series, thanks to their victory in Centurion - will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thereby winning their first-ever Test series on South African soil.

History is on the beckoning as the fourth innings of this second test match between India and South Africa could be make or break for both teams. India have done their job and will be confident to restrict the hosts below the total of 240, however, Dean Elgar's side have looked really strong in the second Test match so far, but do they have enough in the tank to go all the way? Only time will tell that.

