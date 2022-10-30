Search icon
IND vs SA T20 WC: 'He has become liability for...', Netizens fume at KL Rahul after another low scoring innings

KL Rahul was dismissed for another low score as he got out after scoring 9 runs in 14 deliveries during India's World Cup game against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

KL Rahul

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Indian team was off to a disasterious start and as we write, Indian team has scored 49 runs after 9 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Opening batsman KL Rahul's poor form continued in this match as he was'nt able to contribute much in the Indian innings.

KL Rahul scored 4 runs in India's first match against Pakistan and managed to score just 9 runs during India's 2nd match against Netherlands. He was expected to perorm in this game but failed again. Netizens were furious with his another low scoring innings. Here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, as we write, Surykumar Yadav and Dinesh karthik are trying to take Indian team to a decent score and as we type, Indian team has scored 60 runs after 10 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. 

