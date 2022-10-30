IND vs SA T20 WC: 'He has become liability for...', Netizens fume at KL Rahul after another low scoring innings

KL Rahul

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Indian team was off to a disasterious start and as we write, Indian team has scored 49 runs after 9 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Opening batsman KL Rahul's poor form continued in this match as he was'nt able to contribute much in the Indian innings.

KL Rahul scored 4 runs in India's first match against Pakistan and managed to score just 9 runs during India's 2nd match against Netherlands. He was expected to perorm in this game but failed again. Netizens were furious with his another low scoring innings. Here's how they reacted.

It won't suprise anyone if KL Rahul dropped from side. He seems like a liability no the team. He is not even trying to to go all out attack.#INDvsSA #KLRahul #RohitSharma — Abhishek Singh (@imabhi811) October 30, 2022

What an amazing failure is has proved to be #KLRahul — Deepak Garg (@_iamdeepakgarg) October 30, 2022

Kab tak youngster bol bol ke chances dete rhege.. he isnt even getting double digit runs!!!

He Is 30 and VC of the team.. dude leave him#klrahul #rahul October 30, 2022

WICKET.!!



It’s a catching practice for the slip. #KLRahul looks tentative throughout & he goes without troubling much of a scoring. #Ngidi with the golden arm here got two in 6 balls. India- 26/2 (5)#INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia — Saurabh Garewal (@garewal_saurabh) October 30, 2022

Coming to the match, as we write, Surykumar Yadav and Dinesh karthik are trying to take Indian team to a decent score and as we type, Indian team has scored 60 runs after 10 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.