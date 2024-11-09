The incident occurred in the 15th over when Yadav displayed uncharacteristic disappointment with the events unfolding on the field.

In the 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav found himself in a heated exchange with Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. The incident occurred in the 15th over when Yadav displayed uncharacteristic disappointment with the events unfolding on the field. The confrontation arose when Jansen expressed dissatisfaction after Sanju Samson entered the pitch to retrieve a throw from the deep.

This disagreement led to a verbal altercation between Samson and Jansen, prompting Yadav to step in. The intense exchange quickly subsided as the umpires intervened to separate the players.

In terms of the match, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a remarkable victory once again. Batting first, India posted a total of 202 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Sanju Samson delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a sensational century.

Samson's consecutive centuries made him the first Indian to achieve back-to-back centuries in this format. Additionally, the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy played a crucial role in causing the Proteas' collapse, each taking three wickets to lead India to a 61-run victory.

