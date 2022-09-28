IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul guide Team India to clinical 8-wicket win over South Africa

Team India dish out clinical performance against South Africa

Team India delivered a clinical performance in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian bowlers delivered a classy display, as the Proteas batters collapsed like a pack of cards. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh combined to lethal effect as they chipped in with combined five wickets inside the first three overs.

Keshav Maharaj played a counterattacking knock which helped the visitors to a fight-worthy total, as they scored 106/8 in their respective 20 overs, having been reduced to 9/5 at one point in their innings.

The pitch at Greenfield Stadium assisted the bowlers so much that Indian batters also struggled to get going. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were ineffective but Suryakumr Yadav and KL Rahul's fifties propelled the Men in Blue to an 8-wicket win as they took a 1-0 lead in the series.

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Twitter explodes with memes as Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar down Proteas 9/5

Rohit had won the toss and he chose to bowl first and indeed his pacers thoroughly justified their captain's choice. Deepak Chahar who came in the lineup since Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested impressed thoroughly on his return.

With the pitch offering plenty of turn, Chahar castled South African skipper Temba Bavuma to draw first blood for his side.

Arshdeep Singh who had been rested for the Australia series also shined upon his return, as he joined the party by chipping in with three wickets in a single over.

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction after Temba Bavuma's dismissal goes viral

Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller fell prey to the young pacer's lethal show. Chahar then picked up his second wicket of the night as he got rid of Tristan Stubbs and despite resistance from Aiden Markram and Maharaj, India were able to restrict the Proteas to a total of 106/8.

The Men in Blue struggled initially, but they rode the storm and eventually churned up a crucial win to get their noses ahead in the series. Off to Guwahati now!