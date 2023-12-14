IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell's record for most T20I hundreds

A special performance by Team India, powered by SKY, led them to a massive total in the series decider at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In the third and final T20I of the South Africa series, the exceptional Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive scoring streak. He delivered a remarkable performance, rewriting history in the shortest format of the game on Thursday. Stepping up as the captain of the Indian side in the absence of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar showcased his brilliance by smashing his first century as a captain and his fourth overall in the shortest format.

A special performance by Team India, powered by SKY, led them to a massive total in the series decider at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Suryakumar, who recently became the joint-fastest Indian batsman to reach 2,000 runs in T20Is, reached new heights by registering his fourth century in the format. This remarkable achievement puts him in an exclusive list alongside India's all-format captain, Rohit Sharma, and Australia's all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell. Only Rohit, Maxwell, and Suryakumar have managed to score four centuries each.

Most hundreds in Men’s T20Is:

4 - Rohit Sharma

4 - Glenn Maxwell

4 - Suryakumar Yadav

3 - Babar Azam

3 - Colin Munro

3 - Sabawoon Davizi

A day after Suryakumar was recognized by the ICC for his outstanding performance and extended his lead at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, he delivered an exceptional performance at the Wanderers. Suryakumar was in breathtaking form, smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes, reaching his century off just 55 balls. Unfortunately, he was dismissed on the very next ball. However, he ended the year with an impressive record of 733 runs from 18 matches, making him the second-highest run-getter of the year. His average was 48.86, with a strike-rate of 155.95. This included five fifties and two centuries. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav became the only Indian batter to score four centuries in all four different Test-playing nations – England, New Zealand, India, and South Africa.

Interestingly, Suryakumar achieved the remarkable feat of scoring four centuries in just 57 T20I innings. In comparison, veteran opener Rohit achieved the same milestone in 79 innings, while Maxwell accomplished it in his 92nd appearance for the former world champions. Suryakumar completed his fourth century in the 19th over when the Indian skipper completed a quick double off Lizaad Williams.

During the series decider between India and South Africa, Suryakumar batted at a strike rate of 178.57. The 33-year-old displayed his power-hitting skills, smashing eight sixes and seven fours in his record-equalling century against the Proteas at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Suryakumar received support from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played the role of an aggressor in the third T20I. Together, Suryakumar and Jaiswal added 112 runs for the third-wicket, showcasing an impressive partnership.

