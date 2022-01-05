IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant for his duck, questions his shot selection

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was left rueing when Rishabh Pant got dismissed for a duck in the second innings on Day 3 versus South Africa. While the Men in Blue got off to a flying start on Wednesday, riding high on the fifties of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, by lunch, India were reduced to 188/6, with just four wickets in hand.

Both Pujara and Rahane showed extreme class to further extend India's lead over the hosts, although all of their good work was undone when Kagiso Rabada sent them packing in quick succession.

Suddenly, the pressure was back on India, and all eyes were now on the Indian pair of Hanuma Vihar and Rishabh Pant as two new batsmen entered the fray. However, Pant decided to go after Rabada, without spending some time on the crease, and in the end, he would lose his wickets cheaply.

The southpaw departed for a duck, as he tried to attack Rabada, who bowled a short delivery which Pant failed to connect properly, and the ball took an edge and was caught behind by the wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant's all in or nothing style of batting has often provided India with runs on crucial occasions, but the same plan has backfired too many times. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rishabh Pant for his approach, as he expected a better shot selection for the Indian youngster.

"No excuses for that shot. Absolutely no-nonsense about his natural game about this one. There has to be some sense of responsibility. Guys like Rahane have taken the blows. Guys like Pujara have taken it on their body, so you also fight it out," Gavaskar lamented while commentating on the game.

After lunch, India had extended their lead to 184 runs at the time of writing, the scoreboard read 221/6, however, with just four wickets in hand, the current session could be a very crucial phase in the fate of this Johannesburg Test.