IND vs SA: Sunil Gavakar makes BOLD statement about careers of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara

The pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane struggled with the bat once again as Team India were reduced to 53/3 by Lunch on Day 1 of the second Test. South Africa needed to make a roaring comeback into the series, and judging by the early signs they aren't likely to give up the fight.

While Pujara scored 3 runs in 33 balls, Rahane record the first golden duck of his career. Both of them were dismissed by youngster Duanne Olivier who was brought into the team for the second Test in place of Wiaan Mulder.

Olivier sure did make an instant impact, although Pujara and Rahane won't get too many chances if their current lean patch continues like this, feels Sunil Gavaskar. The former World Cup winner stated that the duo might even have just one more inning to 'save their careers'.

Gavaskar said this while commentating in the match, and he also highlighted that there are other players waiting in the wings if Pujara and Rahane continue to struggle as they did on Monday.

"After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," stated Gavaskar.

He further continued, "There have been questions asked about their place in the team and now with these two dismissals they have just one innings left. If there is another innings and the way India is going, it looks like there will be another for them to score something and maybe keep their place in the team."

Meanwhile, in session 2 on Day 1, India lost Hanuma Vihari as well, as the Men in Blue stumbled to a score of 95/4, at the time of writing.