IND vs SA: Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal eyes huge personal milestone in 1st ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is making his return to Team India in the ODI series is eyeing a huge personal milestone in the 1st ODI versus South Africa. The two teams will take on each other in Boland Park in Paarl to kick off the three-match ODI series.

Chahal who last played a match in Indian colours against Sri Lanka last year was dropped from the Indian team for the T20I World Cup and thus, will be returning to the big stage after a long gap.

Chahal can complete a tally of 100 wickets in ODIs in the first match versus South Africa. The youngster is only 3 wickets away from this persona milestone and can very much complete his century of ODI wickets.

If Chahal can pick up three scalps on Wednesday, he will also become the joint second-fastest Indian bowler to the milestone, alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah completed 100 ODI wickets in 57 games while Chahal has played 56 ODI matches so far.

Mohammed Shami is the fastest Indian bowler to 100 ODI wickets as he achieved this feat in just 56 games.

Team India surrendered the Test series 2-1 to South Africa and will be eyeing redemption in the first ODI thus marking a comeback. The last time in 2018 when India played an ODI series in South Africa they picked up their maiden ODI series win in the rainbow nation, beating the hosts 5-1 in a 6-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, South Africa won the toss earlier in the day and chose to bat first. You can check out our live blog of the 1st ODI here.