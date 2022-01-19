IND vs SA: South Africa win toss, choose to bat first, Venkatesh Iyer makes India debut

Team India return to take on South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match Test series. Having surrendered the Test 2-1 series, Team India starts afresh in South Africa's Paarl. The first ODI is being played in Boland Park with KL Rahul stepping in to captain India in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first, and so India will field. Indian skipper KL Rahul informed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, and Yuzvendra Chahal are starting the game and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut.

As far as the hosts are concerned. Bavuma makes his return in the format after a long time for the hosts and will captain the side, Kagiso Rabada has been left out to manage his workload and the star of the Test series Marco Jansen also comes in for South Africa.

It's a fresh start for Team India after Virat Kohli announced his decision to relinquish Test captaincy. It was a big surprise, but Kohli nonetheless has a chance to write his name in the history books again as he can surpass Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly as India's highest run scorers versus South Africa in ODIs.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Q de Kock (wk), J Malan, A Markram, R van der Dussen, T Bavuma (c), D Miller, A Phehlukwayo, K Maharaj, T Shamsi, M Jansen, L Ngidi.