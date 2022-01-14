IND vs SA: South Africa defeat Team India by 7 wickets, clinch Test series 2-1

South Africa defeated Team India by 7 wickets in the third Test match in Cape Town, thereby clinching the three-match Test series 2-1. India could only muster up a score of 223 runs in the first inning, having won the toss. Skipper Virat Kohli was the lone warrior with 79 run knock in 201 balls, however, the hosts scored 210 runs in reply.

Having a slender lead of 13 runs, the Men in Blue faltered once again in their second inning, barring Rishabh Pant's century, none of the Indian batters made an impact as they stumbled to a total of 198, giving South Africa a target of 212 to chase, which they did successfully.

Keegan Petersen scored a brilliant 82 run knock in 113 balls and was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen (41 off 95). Temba Bavuma also kept his good run in the series going with a score of 32 off 58 balls.

The hosts marked a comeback win in the series, while Team India had won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs, South Africa conquered Johannesburg by 7 wickets, and once again, they defeated the visitors by 7 wickets in Cape Town to take the series 2-1.

More to follow....