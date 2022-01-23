IND vs SA: South Africa bowled out for 287, Team India need 288 to win

South Africa have scored 287 runs in the 3rd ODI against India as the hosts look to inflict a clean sweep on the visitors. Batting first at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the Proteas struck 287 runs powered by a century from Quinton de Kock (124 off 130 deliveries), who was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59 deliveries).

David Miller also played a cameo of 39 runs off 38 deliveries, to help his side post a good total on the board. For the record, a target of more than 260 has never been chased by any team on this venue, so the Men in Blue will have a task on their hand.

Team India began the game really well after winning the toss, with Deepak Chahar dismissing Janneman Malan early on. Malan had scored 91 runs in the previous ODI between these two sides, but Chahar trapped the Proteas batsman really well.

Aiden Markram then departed for 15 runs but after that, it was all South Africa as the pair of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen put up a 144 run stand for the 4th wicket as they steamrolled over the Indian bowling unit.

Jasprit Bumrah helped India put the breaks on that partnership as he dismissed de Kock, and after that wickets kept falling at regular intervals for the hosts. David Miller did play a small cameo towards the end of the innings but he did not get the support from his fellow batsmen.

Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets for the Men in Blue, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up a couple of wickets, while Prasidh Krishna got three scalps, for his efforts. Team India will have to score 288 runs to win the 3rd ODI, or risk facing a whitewash at the hands of South Africa.