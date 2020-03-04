IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the new selection committee will be picking the Indian squad for the Men In Blue's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The two sides are set to lock horns in Dharamsala for the first ODI on March 12 with Lucknow and Kolkata set to host the last two matches on March 15 and March 18 respectively.

Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will also be conducting a future interview on Wednesday (March 4) to appoint two more national selectors according to Sourav.

"The interviews will be conducted tomorrow," Ganguly told ANI on Tuesday (March 3).

Back in January, BCCI appointed Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik on a year-long contract as the third member of the CAC.

Also read WATCH: This video of Suresh Raina eagerly waiting to meet CSK skipper MS Dhoni is absolutely adorable

In the past, Madan Lal, who himself has played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India, was part of the Indian side that drafted in the 1983 World Cup.

He also served the coach's role of the Indian side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

Also read WATCH: This video of Suresh Raina eagerly waiting to meet CSK skipper MS Dhoni is absolutely adorable

While former pacer RP Singh has played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was also part of the Men In Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Naik earned 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is caps for the national side.