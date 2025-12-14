IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

India may ring in key changes ahead of the IND vs SA 3rd T20I as selectors weigh a crucial call. Shivam Dube’s place is under scrutiny, with Kuldeep Yadav tipped to return to strengthen the spin attack. Check India’s predicted playing XI and selection logic.

India is set to clash with South Africa in the third T20I in Dharamshala today. Following a 51-run defeat in the second match, the home team will look to recover in this upcoming game. The Suryakumar Yadav-led squad faced numerous challenges in the previous match, with fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh (0/54) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/45) having particularly tough outings. Additionally, the choice to send Axar Patel in at No. 3 backfired, leading to the entire batting order collapsing under pressure.

The hosts are grappling with several issues ahead of the third T20I, as the struggles of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are starting to impact the team. With eight more matches scheduled before the 2026 T20 World Cup, it’s crucial that they avoid further changes and establish a consistent playing XI.

Given the bowlers' difficulties in the second T20I, the team may consider including Kuldeep Yadav in the lineup, as he is currently in excellent form. However, this would mean sacrificing some batting strength, as either Shivam Dube or Axar Patel would need to make way for Yadav. It will be intriguing to see if this lineup is implemented in Dharamshala.

Concerns Over Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's Performance

The performance of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav is a significant concern for India. Both players have gone several innings without making substantial contributions. In the first match, Hardik Pandya helped India reach a respectable total, but the batting weaknesses were laid bare in the second T20I, where India faltered in their chase of 214. South Africa is a formidable opponent and appears to have all aspects of the game well covered.

Weather forecast

Dharamshala is expected to have a cloudy sky during the match, with rain potentially causing disruptions according to Accuweather.com. However, it seems unlikely that rain will interfere with the game, allowing fans to enjoy a complete match.

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube/Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

