IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur wrongly given out? Twitterati react as images of 'no-ball' surface online

Team India surprised many fans on Day 3 of the first Test versus South Africa. After dismissing the Proteas for 197, Shardul Thakur walked out to bat ahead of Chetesh Pujara at the fag end of Day 3, much to the surprise of many fans. However, the decision served its purpose as Shardul struck a boundary off Marco Jensen's last ball to help India end the play with a score of 16/1.

On Day 4. when the play resumed, Shardul looked assured to partner KL Rahul in India's bid to score a big target for South Africa, however, Kagiso Rabada soon made him walk after the all-rounder got nipped at second slip.

Credit to Wiaan Mulder for his sharp reflexes however, not long after his dismissal, an image surfaced online showing that Rabada had actually overstepped and that the third-umpire had missed the same. Therefore, fans started to flock to Twitter to complain that Shardul had been dismissed off a no-ball. Here is the picture where Rabada's leg can be seen outside the crease:

"Great umpiring. The Shardul Thakur wicket", wrote the Twitter handle sharing the picture. Soon, other users as well started reacting that Shardul Thakur had been wronged.

"Where is 3rd umpire sleeping? Thakur out on no-ball," a user tweeted, while another pointed towards Rabada's frequent no-balls. For the unversed, with the new rules in place, the third-umpire are now responsible for making calls regarding no-balls and Rabada had indeed overstepped quite a few times earlier in the match.

#SAvIND Looks like no balls are no longer being called in the 2nd innings. Rabada has constantly overstepped as seen in replays but not being called. Neither by the on field umpire nor by the 3rd Umpire. Hopefully there was no change in the laws of the game overnight. — KK (@krishnakumarh5) December 29, 2021

Where is 3rd umpire sleeping ? Thakur outs on no ball . #INDvsSA December 29, 2021

Thakur meanwhile, did his job well, ensuring that India did not surrender multiple wickets on Day 3, as he kept things tight. With his efforts on Day 3, the all-rounder failed to score more than 57 runs for the first time in eight Test innings, whenever Shardul had crossed double-digits.