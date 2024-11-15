IND vs SA, 4th T20I: India concluded their innings with an impressive score of 283/1 in 20 overs.

Indian star batters Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma made history during the India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Johannesburg by each scoring centuries, setting an unprecedented T20I record.

This remarkable achievement marks the first time that two batters from the same ICC full-member team have hit centuries in the same innings of a match. Prior to this, no players from a full-member team had achieved this feat in a T20I game.

In addition to their centuries, Samson and Tilak set several other records during their outstanding performance. They are now the only Indian batters to have scored two T20I centuries against the same team. Samson's century in this match was his third in T20Is, with two of them coming in the ongoing series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Tilak had previously scored a century in the match against the Proteas, making him the second Indian to achieve back-to-back T20I centuries after Samson.

This is only the third time in history that two batters from the same team have scored centuries in the same T20I match, with the previous instances involving non-full-member teams. Czech Republic openers Sabawoon Davizi and Dylan Steyn achieved this feat against Bulgaria in the Valletta Cup in 2022, while Japan openers Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming did the same against China in the East Asia Cup earlier this year.

Samson reached his century first, taking 51 balls to reach the milestone, followed closely by Tilak who reached his century in just 41 balls. India concluded their innings with an impressive score of 283/1 in 20 overs, with Samson scoring 109 runs from 56 balls and Tilak scoring 120 runs from 47 deliveries.

