South Africa, chasing a target of 203, could only manage to score 141 all out in 17.5 overs in Durban. India took a commanding 1-0 lead with this dominant victory.

India absolutely crushed South Africa by 61 runs in the first T20I of the four-match series, all thanks to an incredible innings by Sanju Samson and a stellar performance by India’s bowlers.

South Africa, chasing a target of 203, could only manage to score 141 all out in 17.5 overs in Durban. India took a commanding 1-0 lead with this dominant victory.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, South Africa was bombarded by Samson's explosive knock of 107 off 50 balls. He smashed ten massive sixes and seven fours, equaling Rohit Sharma's record for the most sixes in a T20I innings by an Indian player. This set the stage for India's strong finish of 202/8 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (7 off 8) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 17) made valuable contributions, but it was Samson's whirlwind century that stole the show. Despite losing a few wickets towards the end, India managed to cross the 200-run mark, giving South Africa a tough target to chase.

South Africa's response was shaky right from the start. Skipper Aiden Markram fell for just eight runs in the first over, setting the tone for a tough innings. Indian bowlers Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi took regular wickets, with Chakaravarthy dismissing key Proteas batters Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), while Bishnoi's three-wicket haul dismantled the South African lower order.

Bishnoi (3/28) and Chakaravarthy (3/25) led India's bowling attack to perfection, ensuring a comfortable win. Samson's record-breaking century and India's clinical bowling performance have set the tone for the rest of the series.

Also read| IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson creates history in Durban, becomes first Indian player to....