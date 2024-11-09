Samson's exceptional performance against South Africa showcased his aggressive batting style, characterized by power and precision.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Team India batter Sanju Samson made history during the first T20I against South Africa by achieving his third 50+ score in the shortest format of the game.

This achievement places him in an elite group alongside Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, who have also recorded three 50+ scores in T20Is as wicket-keepers for India, surpassing the legendary MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Most 50+ Scores by Indian Wicket-keepers

Sanju Samson* - 3

Ishan Kishan - 3

KL Rahul - 2

Rishabh Pant - 2

MS Dhoni - 2

Samson's exceptional performance against South Africa showcased his aggressive batting style, characterized by power and precision. A standout moment in his innings was when he hit consecutive sixes off Nqabayomzi Peter, reaching his half-century with a spectacular pull shot that sent the ball soaring in front of square.

With a fifty off just 27 balls, Samson's aggressive approach immediately put South Africa on the back foot after they chose to bowl first. His impressive strike rate of over 150 reflected his attacking mindset as he dominated the South African bowlers with ease.

Despite South Africa winning the toss and hoping to capitalize on early bowling conditions, Samson and his partner Suryakumar Yadav quickly shifted the momentum in India's favor, forming a strong opening partnership. Even after the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma at 24, Samson and Yadav took charge, accelerating India's score and maintaining a run rate of around 10 per over.

