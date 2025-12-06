IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s hilarious gestures during Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS request spark massive buzz online. The light-hearted banter between the Indian stars becomes the highlight of the match as the viral clip trends across social media platforms.

The third and final ODI match between India and South Africa, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, was filled with amusing moments during the first innings, particularly involving star spinner Kuldeep Yadav and senior batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As India aimed to finish the innings swiftly, Kuldeep showcased his skills during the death overs. He claimed his third wicket by dismissing Corbin Bosch, leaving South Africa at 252/8 in 43 overs. Eager to secure an impressive five-wicket haul, Kuldeep prepared for his final over, starting with a dot ball. Rohit and Virat seized the chance to tease Kuldeep, leading to comical exchanges during the 43rd and 45th overs. The left-arm spinner was denied a review opportunity three times, with Lungi Ngidi being the batter on each occasion.

On the fifth ball of the 43rd over, Kuldeep delivered a delivery that struck Ngidi's pads, prompting him to appeal. When the umpire shook his head, Kuldeep began to urge captain KL Rahul to request a review. "Le lo, do bache hai," he insisted. Rohit, positioned in the slips, urged Kuldeep to return to his mark quickly, asserting that a review was unnecessary. Despite Rohit's insistence, an obstinate Kuldeep remained in position, prompting Rohit to exclaim: "Kya? Pad pe lagne se hi out hai?"

Kuldeep kept pushing for the review, KL Rahul scolded him twice… and Rohit Sharma’s reaction stole the show.

pic.twitter.com/g0OJhg544M — Dhiraj (@dhiraj01_) December 6, 2025

On the very next delivery, another strong appeal was made against Ngidi. Once again, the umpire rejected it, and Kuldeep once more sought a review. This time, Rohit couldn't contain his laughter as KL Rahul made his way to the other end, given that it was the last ball of the over. Virat Kohli, stationed at mid-wicket, joined in the fun, chuckling heartily at Kuldeep's antics.

Reaction of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli when Kuldeep Yadav asked for a review... #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/vnqeJ8zUPF — Jara (@JARA_Memer) December 6, 2025

In the recent match, Quinton de Kock achieved a century, leading South Africa to a total of 270 runs. Prasidh Krishna was impressive as well, claiming four wickets for 66 runs. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh contributed by taking one wicket each.

The series stands at 1-1, with India aiming to prevent the embarrassment of losing both the Test and ODI series on their home ground during the same tour, a feat last accomplished by Pakistan in both formats back in 1986-87.

