FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4, Khauf, Agni, Stolen, CTRL lead the list; ceremony to be held on...

IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity restored, will operate 1500 flights by...'

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Viral video: Woman dances with sword-balancing belly dance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s hilarious gestures during Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS request spark massive buzz online. The light-hearted banter between the Indian stars becomes the highlight of the match as the viral clip trends across social media platforms.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The third and final ODI match between India and South Africa, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, was filled with amusing moments during the first innings, particularly involving star spinner Kuldeep Yadav and senior batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As India aimed to finish the innings swiftly, Kuldeep showcased his skills during the death overs. He claimed his third wicket by dismissing Corbin Bosch, leaving South Africa at 252/8 in 43 overs. Eager to secure an impressive five-wicket haul, Kuldeep prepared for his final over, starting with a dot ball. Rohit and Virat seized the chance to tease Kuldeep, leading to comical exchanges during the 43rd and 45th overs. The left-arm spinner was denied a review opportunity three times, with Lungi Ngidi being the batter on each occasion.

On the fifth ball of the 43rd over, Kuldeep delivered a delivery that struck Ngidi's pads, prompting him to appeal. When the umpire shook his head, Kuldeep began to urge captain KL Rahul to request a review. "Le lo, do bache hai," he insisted. Rohit, positioned in the slips, urged Kuldeep to return to his mark quickly, asserting that a review was unnecessary. Despite Rohit's insistence, an obstinate Kuldeep remained in position, prompting Rohit to exclaim: "Kya? Pad pe lagne se hi out hai?"

On the very next delivery, another strong appeal was made against Ngidi. Once again, the umpire rejected it, and Kuldeep once more sought a review. This time, Rohit couldn't contain his laughter as KL Rahul made his way to the other end, given that it was the last ball of the over. Virat Kohli, stationed at mid-wicket, joined in the fun, chuckling heartily at Kuldeep's antics.

In the recent match, Quinton de Kock achieved a century, leading South Africa to a total of 270 runs. Prasidh Krishna was impressive as well, claiming four wickets for 66 runs. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh contributed by taking one wicket each.

The series stands at 1-1, with India aiming to prevent the embarrassment of losing both the Test and ODI series on their home ground during the same tour, a feat last accomplished by Pakistan in both formats back in 1986-87.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in focus amid operational crisis
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4, Khauf, Agni, Stolen, CTRL lead the list; ceremony to be held on...
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Khauf, Agni lead the list
IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity restored, will operate 1500 flights by...'
IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement