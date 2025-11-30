IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli create history in Ranchi, go past Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid's long-standing appearance record

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli etched their names in history by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for the most joint appearances for India. They reached the milestone in India’s latest fixture, marking a major moment in the evolution of modern Indian cricket.

Two prominent Indian cricket legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are currently competing in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. Both of these modern batting icons are poised to make their eagerly anticipated return to ODI cricket. Notably,

Rohit and Kohli had previously announced their retirements from Test and T20 formats almost simultaneously. In what appears to be a landmark achievement, the duo has reached a remarkable milestone in international cricket, eclipsing the record set by former Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

The partnership of Rohit and Kohli has now become the Indian pair with the most international appearances together. The ongoing second ODI against the Proteas in Ranchi marks the 392nd match in which they have played alongside each other for Team India.

Previously, the record was held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who played together in 391 international matches for India. Following the Tendulkar-Dravid duo, Sourav Ganguly and Dravid played 369 international games together for the Men in Blue.

Only five pairs in cricket history have appeared in more ODIs together:



550 - Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara

426 - Mahela Jayawardene & Tillakaratne Dilshan

418 - Kumar Sangakkara & Tillakaratne Dilshan

408 - Sanath Jayasuriya & Muthiah Muralidaran

407 - Jacques Kallis & Mark Boucher

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to appear three times on this list, having also played 367 matches with Anil Kumble and 341 matches alongside Sourav Ganguly.

Returning to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, these two batting powerhouses have been integral to the Indian team for over 17 years. In terms of their ODI careers, Kohli has amassed 14,255 runs in 293 innings across 305 matches, achieving 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries. He also holds the record for the most centuries in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the ODI World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has also posted impressive statistics in ODI cricket, accumulating 11,370 runs in 268 innings, with 33 centuries and 59 half-centuries. He uniquely holds the record for scoring three double centuries in ODIs, making him the only player to achieve this feat.

