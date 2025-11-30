IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli create history in Ranchi, go past Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid's long-standing appearance record

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli create history in Ranchi, go past Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid's long-standing appearance record

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli etched their names in history by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for the most joint appearances for India. They reached the milestone in India’s latest fixture, marking a major moment in the evolution of modern Indian cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 02:31 PM IST

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli create history in Ranchi, go past Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid's long-standing appearance record
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two prominent Indian cricket legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are currently competing in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. Both of these modern batting icons are poised to make their eagerly anticipated return to ODI cricket. Notably,

Rohit and Kohli had previously announced their retirements from Test and T20 formats almost simultaneously. In what appears to be a landmark achievement, the duo has reached a remarkable milestone in international cricket, eclipsing the record set by former Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

The partnership of Rohit and Kohli has now become the Indian pair with the most international appearances together. The ongoing second ODI against the Proteas in Ranchi marks the 392nd match in which they have played alongside each other for Team India.

Previously, the record was held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who played together in 391 international matches for India. Following the Tendulkar-Dravid duo, Sourav Ganguly and Dravid played 369 international games together for the Men in Blue.

Only five pairs in cricket history have appeared in more ODIs together:
 
550 - Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara 

426 - Mahela Jayawardene & Tillakaratne Dilshan 

418 - Kumar Sangakkara & Tillakaratne Dilshan 

408 - Sanath Jayasuriya & Muthiah Muralidaran 

407 - Jacques Kallis & Mark Boucher

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to appear three times on this list, having also played 367 matches with Anil Kumble and 341 matches alongside Sourav Ganguly.

Returning to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, these two batting powerhouses have been integral to the Indian team for over 17 years. In terms of their ODI careers, Kohli has amassed 14,255 runs in 293 innings across 305 matches, achieving 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries. He also holds the record for the most centuries in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the ODI World Cup 2023.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has also posted impressive statistics in ODI cricket, accumulating 11,370 runs in 268 innings, with 33 centuries and 59 half-centuries. He uniquely holds the record for scoring three double centuries in ODIs, making him the only player to achieve this feat.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma's 52-ball 148 shatters T20 records, leaves Bengal shell-shocked in SMAT clash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'
Hrithik Roshan calls Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur 'beautifully crafted film'
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement