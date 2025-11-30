IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma scripts history, goes past Shahid Afridi to claim major all-time ODI record

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma created history by surpassing Shahid Afridi to achieve a massive career feat, adding another landmark to his illustrious journey. The himan’s latest milestone further strengthens his status as one of modern cricket’s most prolific performers.
Indian cricketing legend Rohit Sharma has once again made history by becoming the highest six-hitter in One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 'Hitman' reached this remarkable milestone during the first ODI of the series against South Africa in Ranchi, breaking the long-held record of legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
Before the match, Sharma required just three sixes to surpass Afridi's impressive total of 351. The historic moment came with a classic pull shot that soared over the deep square-leg boundary, thrilling the Ranchi crowd and solidifying his position as the unrivaled king of sixes.
Top 5 Six-Hitters in ODIs:
Rohit Sharma (India) - 352 sixes in 269 innings
2Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes in 369 innings
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes in 294 innings
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270 sixes in 433 innings
MS Dhoni (India) - 229 sixes in 297 innings
Shahid Afridi had maintained the record for many years, amassing his 351 sixes throughout a distinguished 398-match career. In contrast, Rohit Sharma achieved this milestone in far fewer innings, highlighting his explosive hitting ability and exceptional consistency as an opener since his role transformation. Following him on the all-time list is the West Indies' 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who has hit 331 sixes.
This accomplishment highlights Rohit Sharma's supremacy in the white-ball format and reinforces his status as one of the most formidable openers in cricket history. His knack for effortlessly clearing the boundary has been a defining feature of his career, which includes three double centuries in ODIs.
