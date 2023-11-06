Headlines

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma called this player a 'big match-winner' for the country in all three formats of the game and lauded his excellent effort with the bat and tremendous spell with the ball.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

In a remarkable show of appreciation, Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, directed the spotlight toward the invaluable all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, after India's dominant performance against South Africa. On a challenging slow pitch, Jadeja's all-around brilliance once again proved instrumental in securing a resounding victory for the Men in Blue.

While Virat Kohli's exceptional performance on November 5 at the Eden Gardens garnered attention, Rohit ensured that Jadeja's contributions were duly recognized.

Describing Jadeja as a "big match-winner" across all formats, Rohit Sharma lauded the all-rounder's exceptional display with both bat and ball. He emphasized Jadeja's consistent ability to deliver when it matters most. Rohit expressed his admiration for Jadeja's role in scoring crucial runs and taking wickets, often working behind the scenes and going "under the radar."

Rohit Sharma, in his post-match interview with the host broadcaster, highlighted the importance of not getting ahead of themselves as a team. He emphasized the need to consistently play to their potential in every match. Jadeja's stellar performance included a quickfire 29 not out off 15 balls with three fours and one six, showcasing his prowess with the bat. Subsequently, he delivered a stifling spell with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 5/33 in nine overs, including a maiden over.

The Indian cricket team's display was nothing short of thunderous as they effortlessly neutralized South Africa's challenge. Rohit Sharma led the way with a blazing start, scoring 40 runs from just 24 balls. Virat Kohli's unbeaten century (101 runs) and Shreyas Iyer's half-century (77 runs off 87 balls) contributed to India's formidable total of 326/5 in 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers further dominated, dismissing South Africa for a mere 83 runs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav added two wickets each, with Mohammed Siraj accounting for one wicket in the comprehensive victory.

