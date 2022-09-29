Search icon
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma's pics with fan who breached security to take selfie with India captain go viral

A fan breached security during the IND vs SA 1st T20I in Thiruvanthapuram to meet Rohit Sharma, touch his feet and take selfie with India skipper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

The craze for cricket in India is not unknown to any Indian and as the Men in Blue made their way to Thiruvanthapuram it was incredible scenes outside the airport as thousands of fans gathered outside to greet the Indian team. 

On Wednesday, the Men in Blue faced off against South Africa in a jam-packed Greenfield Stadium as the hosts emerged victorious by eight wickets. The crowd was fully pumped up and they made a lot of noise. It was a lively affair throughout and one of the fans even breached security to get onto the field to take a selfie with Rohit Sharma. 

The fans managed to get past the security somehow and ran to the playfield barefooted. He ran towards Rohit Sharma and touched the Indian skipper's feet. Later on, he also managed to click selfies with the Indian skipper, and the pictures have gone crazy viral on social media since. 

Check out the pics below:

feet

pic

 

The Indian players were not given a warm welcome upon their arrival in Thiruvanthapuram, but even during their departure from the stadium after the match, plenty of fans gathered outside the team bus and cheered for the home side. 

The Men in Blue were able to put up a gritty get brave display for all those fans as they won the first T20I against South Africa by eights wickets courtesy of some clinical bowling and then patient batting from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. 

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep starred for India as they restricted the Proteas to a total of 106/8 in their respective 20 overs, and in reply, despite the fact that the pitch was providing plenty of assistance to the pacers, the star duo of SKY and Rahul bailed out India after the early departure of Rohit and Virat Kohli. 

Both Yadav and KL Rahul notched their respective fifties as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second match will be played in Guwahati on Sunday. 

