IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma fails to break major world record despite scoring 75 in 3rd ODI

CRICKET
In the 3rd ODI match against South Africa in Vizag, Rohit Sharma scored 75 runs which included 7 fours and 3 sixes. Despite this blistering knock, he failed to break one major ODI record. Know more about it.
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 75 in Vizag against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series. His innings in Visakhapatnam included seven boundaries and three sixes, but he fell short of achieving a major ODI record. If Rohit had managed to hit two more maximums in the innings, he would have broken Chris Gayle's record of most sixes as an opener in the format.
Currently, Gayle has 328 sixes in 274 innings to his name as an opener, whereas Rohit has 327 maximums in 190 innings.
Indian skipper KL Rahul won the Toss, becoming the first captain in over two years to win the Toss in the 50-over format for India. After winning the Toss, KL chose to bowl first to avoid the dew factor in the second innings.
The decision turned out to be helpful for Team India as the Men in Blue bundled out South Africa for just 270 runs. Chasing 271, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma stood strong at the crease even past the 150-run mark. Later, Rohti was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj at 75, but it didn't affect India's campaign in the match as Virat Kohli came out to bat, who was in a hard-hitting mindset on Saturday.
Both Yashasvi and Virat finished off the match in the 40th over, winning the game and the 3-match series against the Proteas. Yashasvi won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 116 off 121 balls, and Virat Kohli clinched the Player of the Series award for his two centuries and one half-century in the series.