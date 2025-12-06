FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral

Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'

IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details

Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'

Who has higher salary: Russia's Vladimir Putin or President Droupadi Murmu? Here's a breakdown

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara 2, Coolie; most Google movie in India in 2025 was...

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

Rohit Sharma has achieved a major milestone, joining an elite list of Indian batting greats that includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The achievement highlights Rohit's remarkable consistency and cements his status among India’s most accomplished run-scorers across formats.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former captain Rohit Sharma reached a significant milestone on Saturday, surpassing 20,000 runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old accomplished this feat when he scored 27 during India's pursuit of 271 runs against South Africa in the final ODI of a three-match series held in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma is now only the fourth Indian batter to reach this landmark and the 14th player globally to achieve this milestone in international cricket. He joins an elite group of Indian batsmen, which includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

Most runs in international cricket for India

Sachin Tendulkar: 664 matches 34,357 runs 100 hundreds 164 fifties

Virat Kohli: 556 matches 27,910 runs 84 hundreds 144 fifties

Rahul Dravid: 504 matches 24,064 runs 48 hundreds 145 fifties

Rohit Sharma: 505 matches 20,006 runs 50 hundreds 110 fifties

Sourav Ganguly: 421 matches 18,433 runs 38 hundreds 106 fifties

MS Dhoni: 535 matches 17,092 runs 15 hundreds 108 fifties

A significant portion of Rohit's 20,000 international runs has come from white-ball cricket. His current total includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 runs in T20Is. Notably, the T20 World Cup-winning captain emerged as India's top run-scorer in the shortest format, amassing 4,231 runs across 159 matches.

In terms of his complete career statistics, the opener took 538 innings to reach the 20,000-run milestone, boasting an impressive average of 42.40. His remarkable 18-year career features 50 centuries and 110 scores of fifty or more across all formats of the game.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid
Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...
Not Dhurandhar, Kantara 2, Coolie; most Google movie in India in 2025 was...
Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral
Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes
Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'
Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on refunds...
IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details
IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I serie
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement