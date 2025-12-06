IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

Rohit Sharma has achieved a major milestone, joining an elite list of Indian batting greats that includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The achievement highlights Rohit's remarkable consistency and cements his status among India’s most accomplished run-scorers across formats.

Former captain Rohit Sharma reached a significant milestone on Saturday, surpassing 20,000 runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old accomplished this feat when he scored 27 during India's pursuit of 271 runs against South Africa in the final ODI of a three-match series held in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma is now only the fourth Indian batter to reach this landmark and the 14th player globally to achieve this milestone in international cricket. He joins an elite group of Indian batsmen, which includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

Most runs in international cricket for India

Sachin Tendulkar: 664 matches 34,357 runs 100 hundreds 164 fifties

Virat Kohli: 556 matches 27,910 runs 84 hundreds 144 fifties

Rahul Dravid: 504 matches 24,064 runs 48 hundreds 145 fifties

Rohit Sharma: 505 matches 20,006 runs 50 hundreds 110 fifties

Sourav Ganguly: 421 matches 18,433 runs 38 hundreds 106 fifties

MS Dhoni: 535 matches 17,092 runs 15 hundreds 108 fifties

A significant portion of Rohit's 20,000 international runs has come from white-ball cricket. His current total includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 runs in T20Is. Notably, the T20 World Cup-winning captain emerged as India's top run-scorer in the shortest format, amassing 4,231 runs across 159 matches.

In terms of his complete career statistics, the opener took 538 innings to reach the 20,000-run milestone, boasting an impressive average of 42.40. His remarkable 18-year career features 50 centuries and 110 scores of fifty or more across all formats of the game.

