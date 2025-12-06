Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone
Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...
Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral
Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'
IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details
Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'
Who has higher salary: Russia's Vladimir Putin or President Droupadi Murmu? Here's a breakdown
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma has achieved a major milestone, joining an elite list of Indian batting greats that includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The achievement highlights Rohit's remarkable consistency and cements his status among India’s most accomplished run-scorers across formats.
Former captain Rohit Sharma reached a significant milestone on Saturday, surpassing 20,000 runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old accomplished this feat when he scored 27 during India's pursuit of 271 runs against South Africa in the final ODI of a three-match series held in Visakhapatnam.
Rohit Sharma is now only the fourth Indian batter to reach this landmark and the 14th player globally to achieve this milestone in international cricket. He joins an elite group of Indian batsmen, which includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025
Congratulations to Rohit Sharma on becoming just the 4th Indian cricketer to amass runs in international cricket
Updates https://t.co/HM6zm9o7bm#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/S3nRb8ve5w
Most runs in international cricket for India
Sachin Tendulkar: 664 matches 34,357 runs 100 hundreds 164 fifties
Virat Kohli: 556 matches 27,910 runs 84 hundreds 144 fifties
Rahul Dravid: 504 matches 24,064 runs 48 hundreds 145 fifties
Rohit Sharma: 505 matches 20,006 runs 50 hundreds 110 fifties
Sourav Ganguly: 421 matches 18,433 runs 38 hundreds 106 fifties
MS Dhoni: 535 matches 17,092 runs 15 hundreds 108 fifties
A significant portion of Rohit's 20,000 international runs has come from white-ball cricket. His current total includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 runs in T20Is. Notably, the T20 World Cup-winning captain emerged as India's top run-scorer in the shortest format, amassing 4,231 runs across 159 matches.
In terms of his complete career statistics, the opener took 538 innings to reach the 20,000-run milestone, boasting an impressive average of 42.40. His remarkable 18-year career features 50 centuries and 110 scores of fifty or more across all formats of the game.
Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans