IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series

The 15-member squad for Team India has been revealed ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa. Notably, wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant makes his comeback after sustaining a foot injury during the match against England.

Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain of India's Test team, is set to make his comeback to the squad for the forthcoming series against South Africa, as the BCCI revealed the 15-member team on Wednesday, November 5. Pant had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the England tour but recently returned to action in the India A vs South Africa A series.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter showcased his skills in the first match of the India A vs South Africa A series, leading the team as captain to a victory. His injury occurred during the Manchester Test when a delivery from Chris Woakes struck his foot. He completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pant will take on the role of deputy to Shubman Gill, with Dhruv Jurel, who made a mark during the West Indies series, serving as the second-choice wicketkeeper in the squad. Axar Patel also makes a return to the Test team, taking the place of Prasidh Krishna.

Axar last participated in a Test match in 2024 and is expected to support Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the lineup.

Additionally, Akash Deep is back in the Test team after missing the West Indies series. South Africa enters this series following a 1-1 draw in Pakistan and will be at full strength with Temba Bavuma's return.

The opening Test of the series is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second match in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

This series will be succeeded by a three-match ODI series and five T20 internationals.

India’s Test squad for South Africa series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

