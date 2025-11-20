IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant on verge of history, set to become first wicketkeeper in 11 years after MS Dhoni to achieve THIS milestone

Rishabh Pant is on the verge of a historic achievement as he prepares to join MS Dhoni in an elite wicketkeeper list, becoming the first player in 11 years to reach this rare milestone. His remarkable rise and consistency have sparked excitement among fans eager to witness another defining moment.

India is gearing up to face South Africa in the second Test of their two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Following a disappointing loss in the first Test, this match is vital for India as they aim to secure a victory and prevent a series defeat on home soil once again. A crucial player for India’s success will be Rishabh Pant, who is currently regarded as the top Test batter in the team. The talented wicketkeeper-batter is on the brink of making history, as he prepares to achieve a milestone that has only been accomplished by MS Dhoni in Guwahati.

Shubman Gill will miss the second Test against South Africa due to a neck spasm he sustained during the first Test. With the captain sidelined, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will take over the leadership role in Guwahati, marking his debut as a Test captain.

Pant will become the second player in history to lead India in Test matches as a wicketkeeper, following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, who last captained the team in Tests during his final match in the format against Australia in 2014.

As reported by PTI, Shubman Gill is still not fully fit but is keen to participate in the second Test against South Africa, having traveled with the team to Guwahati. However, the BCCI is cautious about risking his health due to the demands of five-day cricket. In fact, Gill may also be rested for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

According to news agency PTI, Gill likely requires at least 10 days to recover completely and undergo rehabilitation to be match-ready. The selectors' most sensible decision would be to rest him for the ODI series commencing on November 30 in Ranchi. Given that there is little at stake in the series, he could afford to take a break and return for the T20 matches against South Africa.

However, with his ODI deputy Shreyas Iyer still recovering from an injury, Gill is wary of the possibility of a third contender for captaincy in KL Rahul or Axar Patel, even if it is just a temporary arrangement.

