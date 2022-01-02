IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant needs to do THIS to join MS Dhoni in elusive wicketkeeping record

Fresh after inflicting 100 dismissals from behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant dethroned MS Dhoni as India's fastest wicketkeeper to reach a century of dismissals in Test cricket, at Centurion. India won the first Test with a 113 run margin, and cometh the second game, Pant will have a chance to etch his name into the record books once again.

Currently, Pant stands just 4 catches short of becoming the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to take 100 catches in Test cricket. Before Pant, MS Dhoni (256), Syed Kirmani (160) and Kiran More (110) have already achieved this feat. Moreover, he'd become the 42nd wicketkeeper overall to pluck 100 catches.

Earlier in the first Test, Pant dismissed Temba Bavuma to complete a century of Test dismissals. He required just 26 matches to reach the milestone, while MS Dhoni did so in 36 Tests.

Overall Pant is the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to inflict 100 dismissals in Tests, joining the likes of Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha in the club.

Meanwhile, Team India need just one more win to wrap up the three-match Test series and thereby winning their first-ever Test series on South African soil.

The next game between the two teams will be played from Wednesday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.