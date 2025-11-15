FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant creates history, surpasses Virender Sehwag in major Test milestone

Rishabh Pant has etched his name in the history books by overtaking Virender Sehwag in a major Test cricket milestone during India’s latest clash. The star wicketkeeper-batter delivered a record-breaking performance that pushed him past the legendary opener in a prestigious all-time ranking.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Rishabh Pant made history on Saturday, November 15, by setting a new record for the most sixes hit in Test cricket for India. Currently playing his 48th Test match against South Africa in Kolkata, Pant needed just one six to surpass Virender Sehwag’s previous record of 90 sixes in Tests. He accomplished this feat during the morning session of the second day at Eden Gardens.

As the vice-captain of India’s Test team, Pant faced 24 balls in the first innings, scoring 27 runs with the aid of two fours and two sixes.

With the two sixes hit on Saturday, Pant's total now stands at 92 in Test cricket, surpassing Sehwag’s record by two.

Here are the top Indian batsmen for most sixes in Tests:

Rishabh Pant - 92

Virender Sehwag - 90

Rohit Sharma - 88

Ravindra Jadeja - 80

MS Dhoni - 78

The overall record for the most sixes in Test cricket belongs to England’s Test captain and legendary all-rounder Ben Stokes. The New Zealand-born cricketer, who is set to lead the Poms in the 2025-26 Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth, has hit 136 sixes in 115 Tests to date. He is followed by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and Australia’s Adam Gilchrist.

All-time most sixes in Test cricket

Rank Player Team Sixes
1 Ben Stokes England 136
2 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 107
3 Adam Gilchrist Australia 100
4 Tim Southee New Zealand 98
5 Chris Gayle West Indies 98
6 Jacques Kallis South Africa/ICC 97
7 Rishabh Pant India 92

If Pant manages to hit at least eight more sixes in the ongoing series against South Africa, he will become the first Indian and the fourth cricketer globally to reach the milestone of 100 sixes in Test cricket.

On Saturday, Pant was the fourth Indian batter to be dismissed in the first innings, as he was caught by Kyle Verreynne off the bowling of Corbin Bosch on the fourth ball of the 44th over.

