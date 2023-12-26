IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Rohit Sharma while announcing India's playing XI for the Test match made a surprising omission as Ravindra Jadeja's name wasn't there.

In a surprise move, Ravindra Jadeja, the dynamic all-rounder, was omitted from the playing XI in the 1st Test between India and South Africa at Centurion. Team captain Rohit Sharma announced the change after losing the toss, revealing that Jadeja's absence was due to a back spasm. In Jadeja's place, the seasoned spinner Ashwin was brought in, with Sharma emphasizing Ashwin's quality as a spinner within the team.

'Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first Test', BCCI said in a tweet on X.

Rohit Sharma also mentioned, 'We are playing with four seamers and a spinner. Ashwin is playing in place of Jadeja. Jaddu had a bit of a back spasm, so Ashwin comes in and he is a quality spinner to have. Prasidh is making his debut, along with the other pacers Shardul, Siraj and Bumrah'.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna