IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri compares Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri compared the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to that of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar while adding that Virat, Rohit remind him of Kapil and Gavaskar.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Day 2 of India's first Test against South Africa at Centurion, Shastri revealed that Virat Kohli's style of captaincy is a lot like Kapil Dev, they're both spontaneous with their choices and decisions, while the pair of Rohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar always had a more calculative approach towards captaincy.

There has been a lot of talk about Rohit's equation with Virat, however, Shastri revealed that they're both professional and are never affected by the 'talk' about their off-field relations.

"You look at the two and compare their captaincy and it reminds me of Sunny and Kapil. Kapil the more Virat like, spontaneous, instinctive, goes with the gut feeling and Rohit more like Gavaskar, calculative and extremely efficient, calm and composed. I don't think the team was too worried about what was on the outside, to be honest. And I am not saying because I'm sitting here. They were professionals," stated Shastri.

For the unversed, Rohit Sharma recently replaced Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper. As per the BCCI, in the aftermath of Virat's decision to step down as skipper of the T20I team, they were left with no choice but to sack Kohli as the ODI skipper given that the selectors didn't want two different captains for ODIs and T20 cricket.

Kohli will, however, continue to lead India in Tests, and under his leadership, India ended Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in a commanding position of 272/3, however, rain has continued to play spoilsport on Day 2 and the match couldn't be resumed so far.