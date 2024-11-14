India's rising star, Ramandeep Singh, received his cap from senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya just before the toss at SuperSport Park.

India's rising star, Ramandeep Singh, received his cap from senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya just before the toss of the series' third T20I at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. He made an impressive international debut by hitting a six off his very first ball in T20I cricket. With this remarkable feat, he joined an elite list of players who have hit a six on their debut delivery in T20Is, including Sohail Tanvir, Jerome Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Kieron Pollard, Tino Best, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mangaliso Moshele.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma’s spectacular maiden century stayed above Marco Jansen's stunning late assault as India notched a thrilling 11-run win over South Africa in the third T20I in Centurion on Wednesday.

India now lead the four-match series 2-1. Tilak's brilliant effort (107, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) carried India to 219 for six but Jansen (54, 17b, 4x4, 5x6) made runs at a strike-rate of 317 to nearly trump the Indian batter's knock.

South Africa ended up at 208 for seven.

But the contest looked set for a lop-sided finish once the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (41) fell with 53 runs needed off the last 14 balls in the chase of 220. But Jansen’s first T20I fifty brought South Africa to the brink of turning the tables on India.

However, Arshdeep Singh (3/37) trapped Jansen leg-before with three balls left in the game to seal the fate in favour of India.

Jansen’s late charge and Klaasen’s 22-ball blitz were the only bright spots in South Africa’s reply after Verma’s sensational unbeaten 107 powered India after being invited to bat.

At the start of chase, Ryan Rickelton (20) failed to make it big once again even as luck favoured him — the new ball missed both his edges and stumps while Axar Patel spilled a regulation catch while running behind from mid-off.

The left-handed batter soon chopped one on to his wickets and soon after Reeza Hendricks (21) was stumped off Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (29) only had himself to blame when he pulled a short one on wide outside off-stump to midwicket off Chakravarthy.

Tristan Stubbs (12) also fell to spin — pinned in front by Axar — as the Indian tweakers dominated a passage of play before Klaasen cut loose to collect 23 runs to spoil Chakravarthy’s figures.

Klaasen served a reminder of the T20 World Cup final when he began treating spin with disdain as he launched three consecutive towering sixes off Chakravarthy — one of them hitting the roof of the top tier.

Chakravarthy responded well when he dropped one short and wide outside off-stump to deny Klaasen any room and the batter obliged by hitting it straight to cover, but skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a judgement error.

Suryakumar was walking in the opposite direction when Klaasen launched the ball towards his left and the ball popped out of his hands.

At deep midwicket, Patel timed his jump to perfection to bring an end to David Miller’s (18) resistance off Pandya, quite similar to how he brought an end to Mitchell Marsh’s charge in the World Cup Super Eight game with a stunning one-handed grab.

But before all this, the game was held up for nearly half an hour as flying ants swarmed the SuperSport Park forcing the players to walk off.

(With inputs from PTI)

