IND vs SA: Rain threat looms large over 2nd ODI, check Ranchi weather and pitch report

IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Ranchi: Rain threat looms large

Team India lost the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow and the Men in Blue will be eyeing a comeback in the series when the two teams lock horns once again in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. While Shikhar Dhawan and Co were beaten by nine runs in the previous match, they will be raring to go in the second fixture which will be played in the home town of MS Dhoni.

However, there is some bad news for Indian cricket fans as the rain gods could have a say in the second ODI. As far as the weather reports of Ranchi are concerned on the matchday, it does not make for good reading for Team India fans.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Ranchi weather report

According to the Accuweather app, the chance of rain in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9 are as high as 55 per cent in the afternoon. It's going to be a cloudy affair in Dhoni's home town, with 72 percent humidity and 6 percent cloud cover expected in the city.

READ| Virat Kohli, KL Rahul gear up for T20 World Cup as Team India take part in net session, watch video

Even though rain could play spoilsport, it could very much happen that the match sees a slight delay ahead of the toss, just like it happened in the first ODI, because the city did witness intermittent rains on October 8, as the groundsmen covered the pitch to protect it from rain.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Ranchi pitch report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex is known to be a high-scoring venue in ODIs, the average first-innings total in Ranchi is 261 in the 50-overs format, whereas the second-innings average total is 198.

READ| IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Only five ODIs have been played at this venue till date, with teams batting first having prevailed twice, and teams batting second also winning twice.

The stadium has big dimensions which will help the spinners, and the pitch as well offers plenty of grip and turn.