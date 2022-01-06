'Play set to resume': BCCI shares latest update after rain inspection, only 34 overs to be bowled

BCCI finally shared a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans as the covers on Johannesburg's Wanderers stadium have been taken off. The rainfall has stopped and play is set to resume if there is no further rainfall at the venue.

BCCI also revealed that a total of 34 overs can be bowled on Day 4, with play scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM IST. The umpires have completed their inspection, and they've given a green light for the play to be resumed.

"The covers are off. The umpires have done their inspection. Play set to resume by 3:45 PM Local Time (07.15 PM IST) at the Wanderers if there is no more rain. A total of 34 overs to be bowled," read a tweet by the BCCI.

For South Africa, skipper Dean Elgar (46 off 121) and Rassie van der Dussen (11 off 37) will resume the innings at the score of 118/2. The hosts need just 122 more runs, with eight wickets in hand, to win the second test and level the three-match 1-1.

India had earlier defeated the Proteas in Centurion by 113 runs to take a 1-0 lead. The Men in Blue have a big task at hand, however, with the rain factor kicking in, it could actually end up helping the Indian bowlers.

The visitors have never lost a Test match so far in Johannesburg, and if they can restrict South Africa below the required total of 122, then they will pick up their maiden Test series win on South African soil.