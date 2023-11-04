Headlines

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

In the upcoming World Cup 2023 match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, India, having already secured their spot in the semi-finals, will face the formidable South African team. This encounter promises to be a high-octane battle for group supremacy. India's unblemished record has placed them on the verge of claiming the top position with a potential victory that would grant them 16 points.

As they approach this crucial match, they bear in mind the remarkable achievement of the 2007 Australian team, which clinched the World Cup title without a single defeat. A victory here would solidify India's hold on the leading spot, leaving only one match against the Netherlands. On the other hand, South Africa boasts a potent batting lineup, comprising powerful hitters and game-changers who present a formidable challenge to India's pace bowlers. This contest carries significant weight in determining the group leaders who will advance to the semi-finals.

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

When is the match between India and South Africa in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

India and South Africa will clash in the 37th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5). 

What time will the match between India and South Africa start?

The match between India and South Africa will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 5). 

Which venue is hosting the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the India vs South Africa match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5). 

Where can I watch the live telecast for India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live in India. 

How to watch the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hostar will broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live in India. 

Pitch report

Pitches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are generally known as batting-friendly. They are prepared with black cotton soil which helps to maintain good balance, making conditions favourable for batters. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes slow and acts in favour of spinners. The average first innings score at Kolkata pitches is 236. 

Weather update

Kolkata’s weather seems sunny on Sunday (Nov 5) and there will be absolutely no threat of rain. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will oscillate around 20 degrees Celsius. The wind speed on the match day will be 10 km/h with 62 per cent humidity.

India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

