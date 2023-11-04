Headlines

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Match 37

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 37, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs South Africa

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

In the upcoming World Cup 2023 match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, India, having already secured their spot in the semi-finals, will face the formidable South African team. This encounter promises to be a high-octane battle for group supremacy. India's unblemished record has placed them on the verge of claiming the top position with a potential victory that would grant them 16 points.

As they approach this crucial match, they bear in mind the remarkable achievement of the 2007 Australian team, which clinched the World Cup title without a single defeat. A victory here would solidify India's hold on the leading spot, leaving only one match against the Netherlands. On the other hand, South Africa boasts a potent batting lineup, comprising powerful hitters and game-changers who present a formidable challenge to India's pace bowlers. This contest carries significant weight in determining the group leaders who will advance to the semi-finals.

India vs South Africa match details

Match: India vs South Africa, Match 37, World Cup 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal 

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2:00 pm IST

IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami (c), Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA, My Dream 11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

