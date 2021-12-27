IND VS SA: Not-so-good news for Indian fans as BCCI issues latest update on weather in Centurion

It seems the Indian cricket fans will have to wait for a little longer to see their beloved team take on South Africa. As per the latest information from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the play has been called off on Day 2, owing to the huge amount of rain that's poured down in Centurion on Monday.

BCCI tweeted about the same, revealing that the weather refused to get better, and that play couldn't be resumed on Day 2 after such hefty rainfall.

"Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day," read the BCCI's tweet.

Earlier, the BCCI had shared pictures of the SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the covers out on the pitch. The play for Day 2 had already been delayed a lot, as the match was scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM on Monday.

Meanwhile, earlier on Day 1, India got off to a flying start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal began brilliantly and put up a century stand through their partnership before Lungi Ngidi removed Mayank. The South African pacer would scalp two more wickets as the day progressed, but his compatriots were not so effective on Sunday.

Rahul (122* off 248) meanwhile, smashed his seventh Test century, a sixth ton that's come away from home, and he was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane (40* off 81) as they helped India to a commanding score of 272/3 at stumps on Day 1.

Indian cricket fans will thus be hoping for some positive news regarding the weather on Day 3.