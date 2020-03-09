IND vs SA: No customary handshakes during South Africa's tour of India, says Mark Boucher

The first match of the three-match ODI series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

The South African team will be avoiding any direct contacts during their upcoming tour of India according to head coach Mark Boucher has said on Monday (March 9) as the number of reported coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40.

As the precautionary measure to the outbreak of the virus, Boucher claimed that his side won't be doing any customary handshakes.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher was quoted as saying by PTI during his pre-departure press conference.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have," he added.

The first match of the three-match ODI series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

"Look we have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think its too dangerous, they will pull us out and they are no different," the former wicketkeeper said.

"We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around is that its a major concern. We are not medical people and we don't know medicine like they do."

"So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that's going to help us," he added.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa ODI squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.