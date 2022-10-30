Ind vs SA: Nine dot balls and then monstrous SIXES by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Image: Instagram

India and South Africa are clashing for vital points in their T20 World Cup encounter. The high-voltage match is taking place in Perth, Australia.

As expected, the pitch is favouring fast bowlers and they are pitching full. Wayne Parnell started the first over and went absolute perfect with his length. The first over turned out to be a maiden as KL Rahul couldn’t amass anything. The second over was delivered by Kagiso Rabada and his first two balls were also spot on. However, Rohit Sharma had other ideas as he hit the third ball for a huge 81-meter six. These were India’s first runs on the scoreboard. It seems the Indian batsmen are in the moo of some big stroke play.

Soon after Sharma, KL Rahul hit Parnell for another 84-meter six.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

READ | ‘Relaxed’ Rohit Sharma is good for Team India, Rahul Dravid reveals why