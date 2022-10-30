Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ind vs SA: Nine dot balls and then monstrous SIXES by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have given India a good start early in the match.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Ind vs SA: Nine dot balls and then monstrous SIXES by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
Image: Instagram

India and South Africa are clashing for vital points in their T20 World Cup encounter. The high-voltage match is taking place in Perth, Australia.

As expected, the pitch is favouring fast bowlers and they are pitching full. Wayne Parnell started the first over and went absolute perfect with his length. The first over turned out to be a maiden as KL Rahul couldn’t amass anything. The second over was delivered by Kagiso Rabada and his first two balls were also spot on. However, Rohit Sharma had other ideas as he hit the third ball for a huge 81-meter six. These were India’s first runs on the scoreboard. It seems the Indian batsmen are in the moo of some big stroke play. 

Soon after Sharma, KL Rahul hit Parnell for another 84-meter six.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

READ | ‘Relaxed’ Rohit Sharma is good for Team India, Rahul Dravid reveals why

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.