IND vs SA: Netizens react as Rohit Sharma gets out of a 'duck', his second of this series

A scintillating maiden T20I hundred century from Rilee Rossouw (100 not out off 48) and a fine fifty by Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) powered South Africa to 227/3 against India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Rossouw and De Kock, Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played valuable knocks for South Africa, who dominated the whole innings.

Chasing a stiff target of 228 runs, a lot was expected from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma but he was out in the 2nd delivery of the Indian innings. This was Rohit Sharma's second 'duck' in the ongoing series as he was dismissed without scoring in the 1st T20I match also.

Netizens had high hopes with skipper Rohit Sharma but as soon as he lost his wicket, netizens went unpleased and check to how they reacted.

@TembaBavuma will sleep happily today knowing that he is not the only headache for the team. So called big giant of the game India also has one.#RohitSharma #INDvsSA — Bhanu Nayyar (@bennypratap) October 4, 2022

Coming to the match, as we write, India has lost 4 wickets and have scored 78 runs in 7 overs.