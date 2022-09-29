IND vs SA: Mohammed Siraj likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah for remaining T20Is against Proteas

Mohammed Siraj likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah for remaining T20Is against Proteas

With star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 through a back injury, Team India face a stern challenge of winning the coveted trophy in Australia. Bumrah is India's leading pacer across all formats and more immediately, he will play no part in the remaining T20I matches against South Africa.

Bumrah had only recently returned to full fitness, having missed the Asia Cup 2022 through injury. He was rested for the first T20I against Australia but played in the remaining two matches. The 27-year-old however, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvanthapuram for the first match of the series against South Africa.

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed ahead of toss that Bumrah felt a niggle and was rested as a precaution, but as it turned out, it was something much more serious.

Now that the right-arm pacer has been ruled out, Rohit Sharma's side will need a replacement for him. One of Deepak Chahar, or Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah for India's T20 World Cup squad.

That being said, they will also need a replacement for him during the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Mohammed Siraj is leading the race to join the Indian team as Bumrah's replacement for the ongoing bilateral series.

Siraj last played a T20I for the senior team against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Since Deepak Chahar is already in the squad, and Mohammed Shami only tested negative for Covid-19 recently, Siraj is the next viable option for BCCI.

Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav are already part of the Indian roster currently. The second T20I of the series will be played in Guwahati on October 2, so it remains to be seen who will join up with the Indian team before that.