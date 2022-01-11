Search icon
IND vs SA: 'Missing Rohit?' Twitter reacts as India lose both their openers early in 3rd Test

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal departed early and the Twitterati were not impressed with what they saw in Cape Town.

Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul couldn't make the sort of impact they would have been hoping for in the all-important series decider in Cape Town. Rahul, who scored a brilliant century in the first Test in Centurion, faltered early as youngster Duanne Olivier dismissed him on 15 runs, having faced just 35 balls. 

Both Indian batsmen were under pressure when KL Rahul was knicked in behind on a short delivery, as the Proteas got their first breakthrough.

The Men in Blue were still reeling from the loss of their vice-captain when Mayank Agarwal (15 off 35) was also sent packing by Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer was able to get the movement he would have expected from the pitch, and the ball deceived Agarwal, who was caught at second slip. 

With that, the Proteas were able to wrap up the Indian opening partnership. Just the kind of start they would have been hoping for in the series decider. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were not impressed with what they saw in Cape Town. 

Twitterati started to express their concern as skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were called out to bat very early on Tuesday. Some fans even wrote that the Indian team was perhaps missing white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been one of the mainstays as an opener for India in recent years. 

However, some other users had a hilarious take, as they flooded Twitter with memes. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul's early departure in Cape Town:

Meanwhile, after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed early, Virat Kohli (4 off 21) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14 off 29) were looking to rebuild at the time of writing, with India at 49/2. 

