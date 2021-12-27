IND vs SA: Mayank Agarwal has THIS to say on his dubious dismissal on Day 1

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal couldn't believe he was declared out as the third-umpire asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision on Day 1 of India's first Test match versus South Africa. The replays clearly showed three-reds - pitching in line, impact in line and wickets hitting - when that happens, a batsman has got to go.

Mayank though looked visibly perplexed about the bounce of the ball, however, the replays showed otherwise, leaving Mayank with no choice but to take the long walk after he and KL Rahul had knit together a good opening partnership of 117 runs.

Mayank was playing at 60 runs at the time, but after the end of play at Day 1, the Indian opener stated 'he's not allowed' to delve deep into the dismissal unless he wants his 'money docked'.

Speaking in the virtual post-match press conference, the 30-year-old said, "Well, to be honest, I am not allowed to express my opinion on it and I will leave it at that unless I want to get in the bad books and get my money docked."

Thanks to KL Rahul and Mayank, India started off well and were sitting pretty at the score of 272/3 by stumps on Day 1. Shedding further light on his important opening partnership with Rahul, Mayank revealed they had a set strategy and they were able to execute it to plan.

"To be honest the plan was to be very disciplined and try to play the balls that were close to the stumps. The plan was to leave as many balls as possible and I am glad that we could do just that. To be honest, being placed at 272/3 at the end is credit to the batting unit, said Mayank.

He further added, "We really applied ourselves really well, the talk has been that players who get set have to go on. Credit to KL Rahul for the way he has played and he has made sure that he has been part of some good partnerships."

After some impressive work on Day 1, India would be raring to go on Day 2 as well, albeit rain has played spoilsport so far with the play getting delayed continuously because of weather.