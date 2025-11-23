FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA: Marco Jansen shatters Viv Richards' 51-year-old record with career-best masterclass in India

Marco Jansen shattered a 51-year-old record held by West Indies legend Viv Richards with a career-best epic in India, coming close to toppling the all-time mark. His extraordinary performance has sparked global praise and rewritten a major chapter in cricket history.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

South Africa showcased a remarkable performance on Day 2 in Guwahati, highlighted by two impressive contributions from the lower order, leading the visitors to a formidable total of 489. After Senuran Muthusamy achieved his first Test century, Marco Jansen followed up with a contrasting yet equally significant innings. He was on the verge of his inaugural triple-figure score in first-class cricket but fell agonizingly short, dismissed for 93 as Kuldeep Yadav took South Africa's last wicket.

Jansen entered the fray at 334/7 just as India sensed an opportunity to conclude the innings. However, South Africa had different intentions, with the tall left-hander thwarting the hosts with a barrage of boundaries. He particularly targeted Ravindra Jadeja, smashing the left-arm spinner for four sixes.

Jansen reached his half-century in just 53 balls and continued to accelerate even after Muthusamy's dismissal, blasting the next 43 runs off a mere 38 deliveries. In total, he hit six fours and seven sixes. This impressive display allowed him to surpass the legendary Viv Richards, becoming the visiting batter with the most sixes in a Test innings in India. Richards had previously set the record with six in 1974, a feat later matched by Australia’s Matthew Hayden in 2001.

Jansen's seven sixes also tie for the most in a Test innings against India, equaling Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who achieved the same during his 103 in Lahore in 2006.

Despite his efforts, Jansen was heartbreakingly denied a well-earned century, falling seven runs short of the milestone and six shy of an all-time record on Indian soil. His career-best performance now ranks as the second-highest score by a visiting No. 9 in India, trailing only Mitchell Starc’s 99 in Mohali in 2012/13. Overall, Jayant Yadav still holds the record for the highest score by a No. 9 in India, with his 104 against England at the Wankhede in 2016/17.

At stumps, the hosts reached nine for no loss in 6.1 overs, trailing South Africa by 480 runs on a pitch that remains favorable for batting at India's latest Test venue.

