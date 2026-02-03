IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match?

Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore
CRICKET
Ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, India and South Africa will be locking horns for a warm-up game on Wednesday, February 4. Take a look at important details about the upcoming clash.
The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is around the corner and is set to commence on February 7. Ahead of the tournament, India and South Africa are scheduled to play a warm-up game on Wednesday, February 4, as both sides are geared up for the marquee event. Notably, South Africa is one of the sides in the tournament that has recently played in Indian conditions; however, they lost the 5-match T20I series by 3-1.
Despite being a warm-up game, the upcoming match holds importance to both sides as it will be their last chance before the World Cup to test their best combinations for the 20-team tournament. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at some of the important details about the warm-up game.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and David Miller.
The live telecast on television for the IND vs SA warm-up game will be on the Star Sports Network. Online users can stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
The IND vs SA warm-up game will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the Toss will take place half an hour before at 6:30 pm IST. The game is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.