IND vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa in trouble as Jasprit Bumrah sends back openers

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa in World Cup 2019: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

India went with two pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah - and two spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal- while Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav will play the role of all-rounders.

The injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo. South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain. South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

South Africa 85/4 ( 21 overs )

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) - As it happens in Southampton

16:28 IST: STUMPED! Chahal picks up hisn second wicket from the last bowl of his first over. This time sending Faf Du Plessis back to the pavillion. David Miller and J.P. Duminy are now at the crease for SA.

16:28 IST: OUT! Chahal strikes for India with his first delivery. Picking up van der Dussen who scored 22 runs off 37 deliveries.

16:05 IST: 50 RUN partnership up for South Africa as Captain Du Plessis leads the charge for his side, creeping closer towards a half-century for himself. He is currently batting on 37 runs off 50 balls

16:05 IST: 50 up for South Africa as Du Plessis and Dussen look build much-needed partnership.

15:59 IST: OUCH! Hardik Pandya's quick bouncer catches Faf by surprise. The ball hits his hand and he looks to be in some real pain.

15:35 IST: Good start for India so far- South Africa have managed just 30 runs in the first 7 overs and lost both their openers.

15:28 IST: OUT! Bumrah takes his second wicket. It was wide and full and Quinton de Kock [10] goes for it- the edge takes it to third slip where Virat Kohli accepts it gleefully. SA 24/2 (5.5 overs)

15:20 IST: Bumrah is giving Faf some serious trouble as edges keeping flying around.

15:15 IST: OUT! Hashim Amla [6] edges and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch in the second slip. Indian pacers have been bowling really well so far and now they reap the reward. Jasprit Bumrah gets his first World Cup wicket.

15:00 IST: Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock at the crease.

14:33 IST: South Africa win toss and opt to bat.

Toss news from the Hampshire Bowl! Faf du Plessis wins the toss and South Africa will bat first.#SAvIND LIVE https://t.co/yx6Mkqsy3J pic.twitter.com/RZXnBCsOsF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

Last five meeting in ICC events between SA & India:

WT20 2012: India won by one run

CT 2013: India won by 26 runs

WT20 2014: India won by six wickets

WC 2015: India won by 130 runs

CT 2017: India won by eight wickets