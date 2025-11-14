FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav seeks release from India squad, submits urgent request to BCCI; reason is....

Kuldeep Yadav has reportedly sought an urgent release from the India squad from the ongoing South Africa series, submitting a last-minute request to the BCCI. The star spinner is believed to be asking for time off due to personal commitments, creating a selection dilemma for Team India.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav seeks release from India squad, submits urgent request to BCCI; reason is....
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav, the prominent spinner from India, has requested leave from the BCCI for the end of November after being named in the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa. The series features two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, with the first Test commencing on November 14 and the fifth T20I scheduled for December 19. Notably, the second Test's fifth day falls on November 26, and the first ODI is set for November 30.

As reported by TOI, citing BCCI sources, Kuldeep has asked for time off during the last week of November. A BCCI source stated, "Kuldeep's wedding is planned for the last week of November. The team management will evaluate when they will require his services before determining the exact number of days he can take off."

Earlier this year, Yadav had to delay his wedding due to an unexpected break in the IPL caused by rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has expressed support for Kuldeep Yadav's selection in India's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Friday. This marks Kuldeep's fourth Test appearance of the year, and he has retained his spot in the team for the series opener in Kolkata. He is joined by experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel to strengthen the spin department.

Earlier this month, Kuldeep was released from India's T20I squad facing Australia after three matches to focus on the upcoming Tests against South Africa. He was also included in the India A squad for their second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru, where he managed to take only one wicket in a match that ended in a five-wicket loss for the hosts.

Kuldeep, who was part of India's squad for the historic five-match Test series against England earlier this year, was not selected for that tour. During that series, Ravindra Jadeja served as India's primary spinner, with Washington Sundar providing support to share the responsibilities.

