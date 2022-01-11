IND vs SA: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal create history, break THIS Virender Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir record

Team India's opening partnership of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul started well in the all-important third Test match in Cape Town on Tuesday. Both of them got off to a good start, just like they did in the previous two games as well, however, the duo failed to convert that start to a big score.

While Rahul departed on the score of 31, having scored just 12 runs, Agarwal was also dismissed a couple of runs later. Despite that, the Indian duo was able to add another batting record to their belt.

Rahul and Agarwal's partnership of 31 saw in Cape Town saw them move past the record of former Indian legends Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. Despite their low scores, Rahul and Mayank became the first Indian opening partnership to score 200+ runs on South African soil.

The Karnataka duo currently sits top on the pile of Indian opening pairs with most runs in the rainbow nation. Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir held the record previously with 184 runs to their credit, with Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik close behind in third place with 153 runs.

In the meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have been able to steady the ship after Rahul and Mayank's departure in the third Test.

Kohli also broke Rahul Dravid's record and became the second-highest run-scorer on South African soil, behind Sachin Tendulkar.

After lunch on Day 1, Team India have racked up a total of 80/2, at the time of writing with Kohli on 16 and Pujara on 30. Together, they've put up a 47-run stand for the third wicket in this second session which could be very crucial in deciding the fate of their series finale.