IND vs SA: KL Rahul joins Mohammad Azharuddin in elusive captaincy club

KL Rahul, who has been on the rise in the past couple of years, will captain Team India in the second Test versus South Africa after Virat Kohli sustained an injury. Rahul made his captaincy debut in Test cricket hence, and in the process, he's joined former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin in a unique captaincy club.

Rahul, who took to the field today wearing the famous blue blazer in place of Kohli revealed that the 33-year-old is suffering from a spasm in his upper back, which is likely to keep him out until at least the Third test.

"Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test," KL Rahul said at the toss.

Rahul became India's 34th Test captain hence, and he said that he felt 'very honoured' leading the country versus South Africa.

"It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully, we'll look to continue that," said the 29-year-old.

With his latest achievement, KL Rahul has joined former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin in a unique club. Rahul is the first Indian skipper since Azharuddin in 1990, to lead the Men in Blue in a Test match ahead of his debut as captain in limited-overs cricket.

Notably, some renowned Indian skippers such as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, all of them made their captaincy debut in limited-overs formats.

Team India have begun the second Test well, having put up 45 runs on the board at the time of writing, although Mayank Agarwal was dismissed on 26 runs by Marco Jansen.