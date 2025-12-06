FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH

The biggest breaking news of the day in the cricketing world arrived when Team India won the Toss in One Day Internationals (ODIs) after nearly two years.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

India skipper KL Rahul finally broke the Toss curse for the team in the third ODI match against South Africa on Saturday, December 6. After winning the Toss, Rahul chose to bowl first, which was usually expected from the Toss winner in order to avoid the dew factor in the second innings. After KL Rahul flipped the coin, South African skipper Temba Bavuma called Heads, but it finally landed in India's favour. After India won the Toss, the crowd at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium erupted in huge roaring, and even Rahul was seen celebrating the moment, as if he had won the match. Interestingly, Bavuma's reaction also stole the show as he looked at Rahul with a warm smile.

Check out the video:

Notably, India last won the Toss in ODIs on November 15, 2023, against New Zealand during the semi-final game of the ICC World Cup in Mumbai.

Coming back to the ongoing match, after winning the Toss, KL Rahul informed about the one change in the Playing XI. Tilak Varma has replaced Washington Sundar for the 3rd ODI in Vizag. On the other hand, Bavuma informed about two changes in their Playing XI, Ryan Rickleton replacing Tony de Zorzi, and Ottneil Baartman replacing Nandre Burger.

The third and final ODI in the 3-match series holds much importance for both sides as it is a decisive game and the winner will clinch the title.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Squads

 

India - KL Rahul (C/WK), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (replacing Washington Sundar), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

 

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (replacing Tony de Zorzi), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman (replacing Nandre Burger).

