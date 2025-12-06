Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...
Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more
Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far
JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports
CRICKET
The biggest breaking news of the day in the cricketing world arrived when Team India won the Toss in One Day Internationals (ODIs) after nearly two years.
India skipper KL Rahul finally broke the Toss curse for the team in the third ODI match against South Africa on Saturday, December 6. After winning the Toss, Rahul chose to bowl first, which was usually expected from the Toss winner in order to avoid the dew factor in the second innings. After KL Rahul flipped the coin, South African skipper Temba Bavuma called Heads, but it finally landed in India's favour. After India won the Toss, the crowd at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium erupted in huge roaring, and even Rahul was seen celebrating the moment, as if he had won the match. Interestingly, Bavuma's reaction also stole the show as he looked at Rahul with a warm smile.
Notably, India last won the Toss in ODIs on November 15, 2023, against New Zealand during the semi-final game of the ICC World Cup in Mumbai.
Coming back to the ongoing match, after winning the Toss, KL Rahul informed about the one change in the Playing XI. Tilak Varma has replaced Washington Sundar for the 3rd ODI in Vizag. On the other hand, Bavuma informed about two changes in their Playing XI, Ryan Rickleton replacing Tony de Zorzi, and Ottneil Baartman replacing Nandre Burger.
The third and final ODI in the 3-match series holds much importance for both sides as it is a decisive game and the winner will clinch the title.
India - KL Rahul (C/WK), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (replacing Washington Sundar), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (replacing Tony de Zorzi), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman (replacing Nandre Burger).